LETTER: We must remake, re-evaluate ourselves

I am writing to urgently (1) Paul-Revere-like alert our fellow Americans to the threatened end of our progress toward a more perfect Union and the American Dream and (2) Abraham-Lincoln-like unite us in ensuring that popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth.

What will it take to wake us up? For decades now, we the people habitually passively tolerate being ignored, neglected, conned, and shortchanged by our leaders and institutions. We virtually never exercise thoughtful strategic initiative to help ensure that their influence is sufficiently transparent and that they are held public interest accountable. Our inaction in this regard is ruining our present and future.

We must firmly assert our authority as the world’s first and only officially declared and formally empowered popular sovereign citizens; pull rank on our leaders; and reliably ensure that our institutions henceforth behave like the respectful, conscientious, public interest committed and responsive public servants, which they are supposed to be.

We must each make a sincere effort to calmly and thoughtfully communicate and cooperate with our fellow citizens to creatively leverage the free press and our vibrant, diverse, independent, and influential civil society to pressure our leaders to help us reliably ensure that our government, big businesses, and major not-for-profit corporations proactively, clearly, and publicly document, explain, justify, and continuously evaluate and refine what they are doing, and refusing to do, to impact the public interest.

Dick Haas, Pontiac

