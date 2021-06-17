LETTER: We must repair country together

When communities are divided over wearing masks to prevent spread of deadly disease, it’s not amusing. Masks and vaccines are the best ways to end the COVID-19 pandemic, not a tyrannical Democratic policy.

Many have suffered severe illness, loved ones and friends have died and jobs and business were lost due to COVID-19 infections. Most people have done their part without complaint, wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding crowds, so when their responsible behavior is turned into a perverted political issue, it’s a pathetic display of inhumanity, ignorance and self-centeredness.

Concepts of personal freedoms don’t give anyone the right to endanger others because of actions and speech. People aren’t angels, so laws are needed because of those who speed and drive under the influence causing accidents, injuries and deaths. Some use guns recklessly or shoot victims to get revenge, rob or terrorize. Then there are adult men who pay for sex with underage teens, while others incite violence with their speech telling listeners that fellow Americans are enemies because of their religion, political views, race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.

History will judge those who enable and support Trump, get news from Fox and other alt-right disinformation and conspiracy sources, refuse to tell the truth or attack the Capitol, threaten honest people performing their duties, ignore health protocols causing 500,000 preventable deaths and millions of lost livelihoods while spewing hateful divisiveness when unity and kindness were needed most.

MAGA hats should be viewed as tragic symbols of the existential damage Trump and his followers are on inflicting on America. Together we must repair our fractured country because it’s our duty to protect democracy and freedom; Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike. Remember those who still support Trump are unfit for any local, state or national office, so vote them out.

Linda L. Doenitz, Bloomington

