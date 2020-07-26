LETTER: We need cooperative participation

We the people of the USA are, by and large, fiercely independent don’t-fence-me-in type folks. We love our freedoms. We dislike being told what to do. We have always been suspicious of authority. And in recent decades, we increasingly believe with considerable justification that what we are officially told is important and true, is actually neither.
So it is unsurprising, but exceedingly regrettable, when we tend stubbornly vacuous and fail to insist upon particular prescribed actions which we urgently need.
This failure is painfully apparent in our regrettable persisting inclination to emerge from isolation and re-normalize socially without fully meeting all of the recovery survival and safety conditions prescribed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Our poor judgment in this regard has left us still facing escalating catastrophic COVID-19 consequences, while most of the rest of the world has them largely under control.
And this failure is similarly apparent in our even more regrettable persisting disinclination to call out our state and local government elected officials for not understandably publicly explaining why they are refusing to conscientiously participate in our still thoroughly neglected national fund-accounting-and-public-budget-based systemic internal control process.
Inclusive informed cooperative participation in this systemic process is the necessary first step we must take to successfully and lastingly implement our unique and precious national legacy blueprint for popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people.
Dick Haas, Pontiac
