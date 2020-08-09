LETTER: We need to show appreciation, respect.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We, as citizens of the U.S., have many blessings bestowed on us. My wife and I have had the joy and privilege of hosting hundreds of international students over the years and, at times, their families into our home for dinners, discussions, and day trips. Many of the students lived with us from a few days to years. In every case that I can recall, each of them expressed their admiration for the many loving people they met and for the way we, as a nation, embrace freedom and try to get things right in our society.

I was a teen during the late 1960s when the Vietnam war was raging, and it seemed popular to demonize authority wherever it was found. One of the saddest examples of public disrespect to me was the way many citizens treated returning veterans back then. We as a nation have mostly repented of that, and now seem to embrace the idea that our military should be appreciated and held in high esteem for their service. I believe that we should hold our veterans and other sectors of our society with genuine respect and appreciation. Specifically, people serving as health care professionals, fire fighters, and police officers, all deserve to be held in high esteem. All are risking their lives every day, sometimes in almost impossible circumstances, to protect us and our loved ones.

We need to address the wrongs that need correction in our society. We also need to show appreciation and respect.

Kenneth Poirier, Bloomington

