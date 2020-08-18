LETTER: We need to work together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

God gave humans dominion over the earth. America gave its citizens many personal freedoms, more than most, if not all, other nations. We are indeed fortunate with what our creator, as well as our country, has given to us.

Yet, in spite of what we have been given, many people gripe and complain about most things, including government. Yes, with the pandemic, we have concerns and fears. But we are in this world and country together and need to work together to obtain the best result possible.

This forum has a frequent visitor who rants and raves about the government and places blame on most actions and inactions. She (I assume Linda is a woman) has a caustic pen and is profuse in her harsh, repugnant and repulsive complaints of the current administration. To be able to honestly criticize, one must be able to recognize good policies and actions from the poor and dishonest ones.

Additionally, some people wish to tear down images of anyone who ever did anything wrong. We need to realize that no one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. Even great leaders of our country were not perfect and erred in judgment and or actions. To erase, or try to erase, memories of every person who made a mistake is not rational, and one needs to look to the better good rather than the mistakes.