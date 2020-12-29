LETTER: We won't forget LaHood's actions

I read Rep. Darin LaHood’s explanation of his support of Trump's effort to overturn the election in four states with fraudulent claims of voter irregularity. The decision by the courts has not stopped Trump from trying to overturn the votes of American citizens. People like Mr. LaHood have allowed Trump to bully the American people, lie beyond one's wildest imagination and flaunt conspiracy theories. Trump continues to be divisive and blatantly attack the foundation of our constitution.

Mr. LaHood, you mention a few items of which you are proud to have voted for Trump and would have liked to see him remain for another four years. You certainly were selective in the ones you chose, and you certainly were limited in your perspective as to the harm this man has done while in office to the health of our country. Trump still refuses to consider that Russia has been a factor in the latest hack of our intelligence systems and continues, without any fact, to say it must have been done by China.

Mr. LaHood, you cite the "medical miracle" that will bring us out of this pandemic. You failed to mention that over 300,000 Americans have died, so many more than would have had you and Trump not denied science for months allowing the virus to spread out of control.