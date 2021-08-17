LETTER: Wealthy also get help from government

A July letter writer lamented that the wealthy, like Jeff Bezos, aren’t credited for all they do to promote economic growth then complained how Democrats incite “class envy,” raise taxes and increase spending. However, to have a balanced, healthy economy, we must have both private business investments plus government funded infrastructure financed through fair tax and regulatory policies.

In 2012, when Obama was running against GOP candidate Romney, Republicans based their entire campaign on a “makers and takers” theme using an Obama quote taken entirely out of context. At an informal event, Obama explained how businesses needed infrastructure that they couldn’t build themselves. But Romney’s campaign guru isolated the phrase, “you didn’t build that,” creating a false narrative that Obama wasn’t giving businesses any respect for their economic contributions. When confronted about this distortion, he said campaigns weren’t required to be truthful.

He has recently written a book repenting for this duplicity that fueled Trump’s rise and the GOP’s descent into a cesspool of lies, racist white nationalism, corrupted government, deficit spending on tax cuts for the rich, shameful failures to uphold our Constitution and effectively handle the COVID-19 pandemic and a violent insurrection.

The day the July letter appeared, the Pantagraph also contained an article detailing how Bezos is building an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport, Iowa, near I-80 and the municipal airport. Newsflash, government funding built those using tax revenue from millions of individuals, businesses and corporations who understood investing in infrastructure allows private enterprise to produce a robust economy.

It isn’t “class envy” to require the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes. Therefore, Republicans must support IRS funding, so $600 billion of unpaid taxes can be collected yearly, revenue to invest in new infrastructure. If they don’t, vote them out.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

