LETTER: Wealthy can afford higher tax

I believe the proposed Fair Tax Amendment to the Illinois Constitution outlines a sensible plan for adequately funding critical services for Illinois residents. Wealthy individuals -- those earning over $250,000 in annual income -- can afford to pay a higher income tax rate than those with more modest or low income levels. Illinois currently provides inadequate funding for necessary health, educational, and community human services, significantly less than the per capita funding provided by most of the states in the United States.
We all benefit from living in a state where communities are able to develop quality programs to meet the basic needs of their residents. Communities with excellent schools and training facilities, good health care, and necessary support services for those with critical needs are safer and more productive communities.
Please vote “yes” on the Fair Tax Amendment.
Mary Beth Taylor, Bloomington
