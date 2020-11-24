LETTER: Welcoming America status has benefits

A tip of the hat to Donna Boelen for proposing that Bloomington become a Welcoming America (WA) city.

Quoting from their web page, WA connects leaders in community, government and non-profit sectors, builds on great work happening in local communities by providing tested methods and approaches to creating inclusive welcoming places for immigrants. Numerous "tool kits" full of innovative and successful initiatives developed in other communities, are available to members. Finally, WA can help change systems and cultures, create policy, reinforce welcoming principles and communicate socioeconomic benefits of inclusion.

It would therefore appear that efforts to draft a Welcoming City Ordinance should not necessarily be considered mutually exclusive, but rather an off shoot of policy, experience and more importantly, not incorporating language that does more harm than the good intended.

I am confident this will be an exciting and on going adventure once the staff researches and reports, and the council becomes increasingly aware of the many benefits associated with affiliation. Hardly "window dressing" as some have prematurely alleged.

Steve Beattie, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0