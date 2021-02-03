LETTER: Welcoming America's core values

Given recent public discussion about Welcoming America, we want to take this opportunity to share with Bloomington residents who we are, what we do and what it means to join us as a member.

As the Senior Midwest Regional Manager for Welcoming America, I work closely with communities across the region whose leaders and community members alike support practical local policies that ensure that all residents, including immigrants and refugees, have the opportunity to flourish - civically, socially, and economically. These are the core values of welcoming and guide conversations and resources we’ve provided to members of the Bloomington community over the last few years.

Becoming a member of Welcoming America helps organizations and local leaders develop programs that foster vibrant communities, working across sectors to identify the barriers, systems, and cultures that may prevent some residents from fully participating, including immigrants. We work closely with cities like Bloomington across the country to make their communities safe spaces where everyone can thrive. For example, since 2011, the Welcome Dayton initiative in Ohio has harnessed local government, communities of business, performing arts, education and others to support the integration of immigrants, including COVID-19 resources like testing sites and small business relief, which benefit the community at large. With support from Welcoming America, 30 agencies in Grand Forks, North Dakota are working together to implement a five-year welcoming plan including creating community network maps for immigrants and installing multi-language signage throughout the city. We look forward to building and growing with Bloomington, too.