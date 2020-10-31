LETTER: Welcoming Cities support

There has been a recent upsurge in opposition to the Welcoming Cities Ordinance. This is to be expected, as there has been, in recent weeks, a more vocal support for Bloomington City Council to revisit and pass this ordinance.
Where the detractors see a lack of respect for "law and order," telling supporters that we have laws and must respect them, they fail to understand the larger picture.
While there is much to be said about appealing purely to legality, or the fact that laws are historical representation of a code of ethics, such as Jim Crow legislation in the 1900s, we can instead shift our focus to the truth of Welcoming Cities.
This is not a struggle to resist laws or any semblance of order or security, but instead to overcome abuses of the system that is I.C.E. and the historical violence of border security.
Where some say that "illegal immigrants" are the ones abusing the system, it is actually the legislators, supporters, and enforcers of the American border system.
How can one support a system of constant foreign meddling, and be surprised when the meddlers feel the repercussions? For example, the United States has both openly and covertly worked to destabilize South America for a plethora of reasons. Why does it then surprise us when asylum seekers and others seek to cross the border of a country far more stable?
Welcoming Cities is not against law and order, but seeks instead to bring safety to those escaping the imperialist project of the United States and others generally seeking a better life. Take into account that some families and individuals have been on lists exceeding 10 years, one must begin to consider: is it really individuals abusing the system, or is the system abusing individuals?
Che Harland, Normal
