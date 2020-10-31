LETTER: Welcoming Cities support

There has been a recent upsurge in opposition to the Welcoming Cities Ordinance. This is to be expected, as there has been, in recent weeks, a more vocal support for Bloomington City Council to revisit and pass this ordinance.

Where the detractors see a lack of respect for "law and order," telling supporters that we have laws and must respect them, they fail to understand the larger picture.

While there is much to be said about appealing purely to legality, or the fact that laws are historical representation of a code of ethics, such as Jim Crow legislation in the 1900s, we can instead shift our focus to the truth of Welcoming Cities.

This is not a struggle to resist laws or any semblance of order or security, but instead to overcome abuses of the system that is I.C.E. and the historical violence of border security.

Where some say that "illegal immigrants" are the ones abusing the system, it is actually the legislators, supporters, and enforcers of the American border system.