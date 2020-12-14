LETTER: Were LaHood's actions seditious?

Representative LaHood, did you swear allegiance to the Constitution or to Donald Trump? Apparently due to your support of the Texas lawsuit filed to overturn the legal vote in four battleground states, the answer to that is to Trump.

Trump won District 18 by 276,000 to 201,000 votes for Biden. Those Trump voters have been convinced by a delusional Trump and various conspiracy theorists that Joe Biden won the 2020 election by fraud. Yet you know by reports of AG Barr and cyber security professional Krebs that this was the most secure election ever and there is no fraud. Your actions are unprofessional at the least and near unlawful sedition at the most. It’s a low moment for Central Illinois representation.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), did not sign on, he voiced his concerns about the lawsuit. “Respectfully, I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism and sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states,”

Darin, you received 72.6% of the absentee votes. Perhaps the AG of New York, needs to file a lawsuit to check to see if they were signed properly and counted properly?