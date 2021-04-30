LETTER: We've allowed ourselves to be ignored

We are rapidly approaching the use it or lose it point in our great American experiment in popular sovereign self-governance, and it isn’t looking good. We are just not making a meaningfully serious inclusive informed effort. We are too easily and lastingly discouraged.

Our founders and forebears didn’t give up when the going got tough. But we are lacking initiative. We are not seriously trying either to practice government of the people, by the people, and for the people or to adequately regulate the planning and performance of the big businesses and major not-for-profit corporations dominating our free enterprise capitalism political economy.

So we are experiencing accelerating national decline. All the goodies are going to an elite few of our fellow stakeholders, and the rest of us are increasingly suffering and threatened. Way too many of our elected leaders, if they even acknowledge that this is happening, seem to want us to think helping fix it is not their job. And we are not appropriately pressuring them.

We the people have negligently allowed ourselves to be cut out of critically scrutinizing and timely influencing the institutional decisions, and lack of necessary decisions, which determine our status and prospects.