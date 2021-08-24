LETTER: We've been cut out of control

We have allowed the poisoning of our precious climate for popular sovereign self-governance of, by, and for all the people. This climate consists of our awareness, attitudes, and actions as citizens toward our sovereign duty to unite and self-govern cooperatively using interactive public budget internal control.

Public budget internal control has been required by our state laws and regulations and national professional standards for nearly 100 years. But our professional standards have now been messed with to suppress our understanding of history and our present practice.

We the people have been effectively cut out of controlling our government and powerful corporations. In the absence of our ongoing meaningful participation and influence, an unaccountable, secretive, and increasingly obscenely wealthy elite are bypassing public budget internal control, exploiting the rest of us, and looting our common wealth.

We have to remedy this. We must demand much greater openness, honesty, fairness, and competence in the annual budget planning, legal adoption, and enforcement internal control process objectives, policies, and procedures. We should begin by asking our county and municipal governments for copies of their established public budget internal control objectives, sharing and discussing them with each other, and pressing for improvements.

We the people of the U.S.A. are very fortunate. We have the historically unprecedented opportunity to reliably control our national destiny. But we are throwing our opportunity away. Let’s pull together now and fix that now before it is too late.

-Dick Haas, Pontiac

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0