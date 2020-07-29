LETTER: We've learned to vote for Londrigan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic in our country has taught us many lessons. Among them:

Health care systems throughout the states were overwhelmed. Courageous healthcare workers went to work with insufficient PPE, little knowledge of the virulent nature of the virus, and no then known treatment to help their patients.

Nursing homes and rehabilitative centers became hotbeds of infection for patients and staff, accounting for 40% of the deaths that occurred so quickly that bodies piled up. Families were prevented from saying goodbye to their loved ones in their last hours.

Primary elections were delayed or long lines of voters risked their and their families' health to vote.

Schools and universities sent their students home. While teachers and professors taught themselves the skills for online instruction, parents home-schooled kids, trying to earn the family income away from work and still keep their kids safe, occupied, and learning at the same time.

What did we adults learn?