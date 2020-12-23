LETTER: What about those following rules?

The other day two bar owners charged with putting the public’s health at risk staged a dog-and-pony show to air their grievances. Sadly, an Illinois state senator joined them, using the opportunity to bash Gov. Pritzker. The bar owners argued they have the right to endanger public safety.

One wonders about all the responsible bar and restaurant owners who have complied with the COVID-19 restrictions and suffered financial loss. Perhaps a better press conference would honor those who care enough about their fellow citizens to make painful sacrifices. Such a willingness, by the way, is a reason an earlier generation won World War II – putting the public good above personal convenience.

The state senator gave impression that the governor makes arbitrary decisions. In fact, Gov. Pritzker bases his actions on recommendations of experts – doctors and public health professionals. If you have cancer, do you seek out a bar owner or a politician to recommend treatment?

Imagine Bloomington’s downtown was afire, and the fire chief was trying to close all the businesses on the square to ease extinguishing the blaze and protect the patrons of said establishments. When complaints arise should the chief and the firefighters stand by while a few business owners refuse to close, in order to profit while buildings burn down, and people die?