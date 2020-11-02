 Skip to main content
LETTER: What else does Pope Francis endorse?
LETTER: What else does Pope Francis endorse?

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Pope Francis becomes the first Pope to endorse ”same-sex” civil unions. Are same-sex civil unions similar to marriage? I wonder if Pope Francis endorses ”different-sex” civil unions?

He is quoted as saying “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of GOD.” Is a family, just two men or two women, or must they have children, to be a family?

For years the Lord has said parents must create children or the world would end. Abortion and ”same-sex mariages” would end the existence of the world of people.

Has Pope Francis made a serious mistake in his endorsement of same-sex civil unions? 

Does Pope Francis condone ”deviant behavior” even from different-sex civil unions? Would couples who go together for years and never marry be endorsed by Pope Francis, as deviant behavior??

Carlo Olivero, Dalzell

