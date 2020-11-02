LETTER: What else does Pope Francis endorse?

Pope Francis becomes the first Pope to endorse ”same-sex” civil unions. Are same-sex civil unions similar to marriage? I wonder if Pope Francis endorses ”different-sex” civil unions?
He is quoted as saying “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of GOD.” Is a family, just two men or two women, or must they have children, to be a family?
For years the Lord has said parents must create children or the world would end. Abortion and ”same-sex mariages” would end the existence of the world of people.
Has Pope Francis made a serious mistake in his endorsement of same-sex civil unions?
Does Pope Francis condone ”deviant behavior” even from different-sex civil unions? Would couples who go together for years and never marry be endorsed by Pope Francis, as deviant behavior??
Carlo Olivero, Dalzell
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!