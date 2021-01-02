LETTER: What exactly is in relief bill?

Why are Americans not asking themselves what is all included in the over 5,600 pages of the COVID relief bill? It certainly does not take that many pages to pass a bill to provide Americans $600.

Americans should also be asking themselves why our Senate and House of Representatives were handed the over 5,600-page bill hours before they were to vote on it. Does anyone know anyone that can read that many pages in an hour, I think not.

Americans should also be asking themselves why the mainstream media is not reporting on what exacting is included in that COVID relief bill and only reporting that Trump is not backing this bill. If you do your due diligence then you can find out some of the other items included in this bill.

At a high level without going into the exact breakdown here is where some of the other funds are going to: Over $5 billion to foreign counties (e.g. Egypt, Sudan, Ukraine, Israel, Nepal, etc.); over $2 billion to domestic funding (e.g. Kennedy Center, Smithsonian, National Gallery of Art); and there is also $1,800 stimulus for families of illegal immigrants.

Why are we paying immigrants more than our families? Americans should also be horrified to learn that the House passed this bill 359-53; and the Senate 91-6. I am appalled and so should every American be appalled that this bill passed.