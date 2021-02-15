LETTER: What if Trump had conceded election?

Ask yourself this question: If Donald J. Trump had conceded the Nov. 3 national election, would there been an insurrection at our nation's capital?
There were enough unhappy Trump voters that believed the conspiracy theories that our national election was fraudulent and rigged and stolen from their candidate that they took action to overturn the results. All of us have voted for candidates where they lost and we were disappointed. But we accepted the results and moved for a peaceful transfer of power. This is how our democracy works and has for over 200 years.
All of us need to answer the question - If Donald J. Trump had conceded the national election would there been an insurrection at our nation's capital? You be the judge and Jury!
Earl A, Rients, Pontiac