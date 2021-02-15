 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: What if Trump had conceded election?
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: What if Trump had conceded election?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Ask yourself this question: If Donald J. Trump had conceded the Nov. 3 national election, would there been an insurrection at our nation's capital?

There were enough unhappy Trump voters that believed the conspiracy theories that our national election was fraudulent and rigged and stolen from their candidate that they took action to overturn the results. All of us have voted for candidates where they lost and we were disappointed. But we accepted the results and moved for a peaceful transfer of power. This is how our democracy works and has for over 200 years.

All of us need to answer the question - If Donald J. Trump had conceded the national election would there been an insurrection at our nation's capital? You be the judge and Jury!

Earl A, Rients, Pontiac

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News