LETTER: What is happening with our country?

Questions About Our Future

I have recently noticed several flags, sized approximately 5 or 6 feet, flying at different locations. The inscription has the most vulgar four-letter word preceding Biden. This saddens me greatly. What type of message is this giving to our children? Why are these flags directing hate towards a prominent person?

Why have so few self-proclaimed Republicans failed to join Congressman Adam Kinzinger in denouncing the traitorous acts perpetrated by insurrectionists and their encouragers on January 6, in total disregard for the freedoms we enjoy in the United States?

I proudly display an American flag accompanied by a smaller U.S. Army flag in recognition of three years of service in the 1960s. I took an oath of allegiance to the United States Constitution, an oath I have followed. This oath is similar to that taken by elected and high-level appointees of our United States government. Why have many in Congress not followed their sworn oath?

We have endured emotional and sometimes financial stresses during the COVID pandemic and now can somewhat relax as formerly normal activities are resuming. However, after enduring numerous "Pritzker (expletive)" signs over the past year, I again ask "What message is this sending to our children, the very future of our country?" They are the ones who will deal with problems associated with the ever-increasing complexity of the world we live in.

How can our Congress better ensure and expand the strengths of the United States making this the most envied place for freedom-loving people? Basic strengths include adherence to the rule of law, protecting private property rights, and providing economic opportunity for all.

Charlie Grotevant, Pontiac

