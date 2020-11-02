LETTER: What matters is God’s moral code

A woman has a right to make decisions concerning her own body.

That’s what the world says. But God says, “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not on your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your body.” I Corinthians 6:19-20 Jesus paid the price for our sins, if we by faith repent, accept His gift, and follow Him.

I do not understand how any Christian can ever vote for someone who supports killing babies in the womb.

Thankfully, our forefathers founded our country and the constitution on the moral code of biblical scriptures for living life. I am thankful that they were so wise as to engrave evidence found on many of our federal buildings, such as the Ten Commandments. Number six commandment states: “Thou shalt not kill.”

In the end, what matters is God’s moral code, not ours. I pray that all who are elected to serve our country will abide by God’s moral code. May we truly be “One nation, under God.”

Loreta Jent, Normal

