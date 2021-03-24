LETTER: What recent events reveal

Campaigning for and being president can be a part-time job.

Reversing policies that benefited the American people is not a political agenda that benefits the American people.

Criticizing those in power is easier than legislating responsibly when you are in power.

You had a crisis at the southern border; we have solved that problem according to those not reporting on it.

Journalism as a college major can be added to other "wait-staff-in-training" programs along with philosophy, gender studies, the humanities, and romance languages.

When a politician lectures us on the nation's energy policy, it is unlikely he/she can diagnose and replace a defective light switch.

Your riot; our mostly peaceful protects.

A politician who acts as a blogger/influencer on social media should realize their target audience likely believes Judge Judy sits on the Supreme Court.

Your free speech must conform with what I have been told to believe.

Your science is bad; our science is fluid.