 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: What recent events reveal
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: What recent events reveal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Campaigning for and being president can be a part-time job.

Reversing policies that benefited the American people is not a political agenda that benefits the American people.

Criticizing those in power is easier than legislating responsibly when you are in power.

You had a crisis at the southern border; we have solved that problem according to those not reporting on it.

Journalism as a college major can be added to other "wait-staff-in-training" programs along with philosophy, gender studies, the humanities, and romance languages.

When a politician lectures us on the nation's energy policy, it is unlikely he/she can diagnose and replace a defective light switch.

Your riot; our mostly peaceful protects.

A politician who acts as a blogger/influencer on social media should realize their target audience likely believes Judge Judy sits on the Supreme Court.

Your free speech must conform with what I have been told to believe.

Your science is bad; our science is fluid.

Being a "snowflake" is not an endearing term like it was when you were dressed as a snowflake in a first-grade winter play.

All politicians should be required to take and pass finance and economics courses in college.

The bail-out bill passed by Congress confirms why you do not allow your 10-year old to control the family checkbook.

Don Barnard, Bloomington

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News