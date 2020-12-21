LETTER: What Trump administration has done

In response to Rep. LaHood:

Here are the accomplishments of the Trump administration:

They cut taxes for the wealthiest which increased income equality adding over a billion dollars to the deficit. Their priorities were with the rich vs. the rest of us.

The Trump team had inefficient negotiations with China by going it alone rather than with all the nations involved in the TPP. This led to needless farm bankruptcies and harmed manufacturing. The results vs. the cost is not a win.

They consistently ignored medical and environmental science causing loss of life and economic devastation. They refuse to model good life saving measures during the Pandemic. Environmental policies of this administration are counter to what science says is needed.

The Trump administration has divided our country so we cannot agree on the facts even after 50+ courts rule. They have lost the of respect from our European Allies

They have a 19th-century perspective on energy production.

The Trump administration has demonstrated disregard for the human condition for policies on race, sexual orientation, immigration, poverty, hunger, disabilities, religion, and healthcare.