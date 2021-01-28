 Skip to main content
LETTER: What was point of editorial cartoon?
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Today's editorial cartoon (Jan. 28) was not funny, accurate, educational, thought-provoking, or respectful. What was the point of publishing it? It's very disappointing.

Karen Schmidt, Bloomington

