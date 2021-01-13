LETTER: What we expect of out leaders

Amendment XIV; Section 3 of the United States Constitution: "No person should be a Senator or Representative in Congress who has engaged in Insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two thirds of each house, remove such disability".

All of us who served in the military took an oath to the United States Constitution to uphold and defend it. Everyone who served as an elected official took an oath to the United States Constitution to support and uphold it.

The 126 members of the House of Representatives who signed on to the law suit by Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas to invalidate the votes in the states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania violated their oath to the United States Constitution. The lawsuit would have overturnED the will of the voters in each of the four states and keep President Donald J. Trump in office even after he was defeated in the November 3rd election.

Is this action engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States Constitution?

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected this lawsuit by the attorney general of Texas with 126 members of the House of Representatives signed on to.