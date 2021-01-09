LETTER: What will protect democracy?

What will protect democracy?
What a terrible illness Connie Beard, over 100 House Republicans and a dozen former Republican Senators have, to be so infatuated with a corrupt leader to be willing to surrender our democracy, a democracy that so many of our men and women have given their lives to protect.
By denying Joe Biden to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, isn’t that exactly what they are doing by overthrowing the vote of 80 million American citizens? Throwing out the Electoral College process may have its merits, but let’s make this change via the proper channels.
Dick Chaney describes this action as something you’d expect under a Vladimir Putin regime. Once again, it appears that Donald Trump is being guided by his mentor-in-chief, Vladimir Putin.
When some Democratic Congressional leaders voted against the Electoral College count in 2016, they did so with the majority vote against President-elect Donald Trump.
I totally understand the interest of eliminating any corruption that exists in our election process. As corruption is identified, let’s punish these culprits by denouncing their citizenship. Wouldn’t this honor and protect our democracy? Connie Beard, shame on you; it’s time for you to step aside and allow someone who supports our democracy to lead the McLean County Republican Party.
Newly elected Senator Rafael Warnock stated in his speech to fellow Georgians, “How can we continue these political shenanigans while so many suffer?” Over 300 bills sit on Mitch McConnell’s desk; Mitch had no intention to do anything with these as they do not appeal to his special interests. Shameful for an elected official to be so selfish; now Mitch gets what he deserves, a demotion to Minority Senate Leader.
Let’s roll up our sleeves and go to work for the American people.
Roger Hellman,
Bloomington
Vaccine for nursing home residents?
With the COVID-19 vaccine now being administered to nursing home residents, what does that mean for them and their families?
Once they receive the vaccine and the booster three weeks later will their imprisoned restrictions be lifted? Will their family members be required to get the vaccine? Are employees of the facilities be required to get the vaccine in order to work with patients?
My concern is that patients will assume that they will immediately be able to physically interact with family members.
Will family members have to go through a testing protocol as employees to enter and visit their loved ones? The loved ones in nursing homes have been isolated for almost a year. Imagine a loved one in their declining years not giving the choice to visit family?
Ernie Garcia, Fairbury
Counting change should be required
The new generation of young adults that work in fast food restaurants, movie theaters, grocery stores, and retail establishments cannot count change back. This is very discouraging because some of these young adults are college students.
Back when I was growing up in a near by rural community, my first two jobs were running a cash register. My first two bosses were adamant about the registers not telling the employees how much change to give back. And we didn’t have cell phones back then. And we were not allowed calculators. We had one piece of paper and a pencil for emergencies. But we also had to learn to count money back starting with the coin change. If someone gave us an odd amount we had to know how to calculate in our heads.
I’m not a genius. I only have a high school diploma. I believe this is something that should be taught in every high school, and every food service and retail job. Yes, the cash registers tell you how much change to give back, but every once in a while, someone is going to fast and has no clue what to do. And instead of the customer having to teach the employee basic math, maybe we should be teaching to our kids in school and on the job.
Abby Cannon, Bloomington
In support of electric vehicles
As a subscriber and as one who supports electric vehicles — I am a Tesla shareholder and I have a deposit on a Rivian — I am upset by what I found today (“Best of the Best,” Dec. 24). You may be part of a chain of publications, but what was printed as the “Top test drives” is an affront to a major industry of your community.
I would not test drive a single one of the obsolete ICE beasts which are a part of polluting our home planet. and half of the units are either foreign-made or made by foreign-owned companies stealing from our USA economy. Your publication should become more inclined to support your local economy. Did not the closing of the local plant by Mitsubishi several years ago wake you up?
Now it is time for your staff to do a new article about the vehicles “you really should test drive” in the coming year. And every one of the vehicles should be an electric vehicle. If you need a list, write be back and I will help you. I have already mentioned two. Ford has an E-Mustang. Chevrolet has the Bolt, several pickup trucks will be coming out in the next 12 months.
Now, I am waiting to see you publish the correct article about going on test drives, of vehicles one should be planning to buy the next time, not the last time.
Bill and Peg Strange,