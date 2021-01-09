LETTER: What will protect democracy?

In support of electric vehicles

As a subscriber and as one who supports electric vehicles — I am a Tesla shareholder and I have a deposit on a Rivian — I am upset by what I found today (“Best of the Best,” Dec. 24). You may be part of a chain of publications, but what was printed as the “Top test drives” is an affront to a major industry of your community.

I would not test drive a single one of the obsolete ICE beasts which are a part of polluting our home planet. and half of the units are either foreign-made or made by foreign-owned companies stealing from our USA economy. Your publication should become more inclined to support your local economy. Did not the closing of the local plant by Mitsubishi several years ago wake you up?

Now it is time for your staff to do a new article about the vehicles “you really should test drive” in the coming year. And every one of the vehicles should be an electric vehicle. If you need a list, write be back and I will help you. I have already mentioned two. Ford has an E-Mustang. Chevrolet has the Bolt, several pickup trucks will be coming out in the next 12 months.

Now, I am waiting to see you publish the correct article about going on test drives, of vehicles one should be planning to buy the next time, not the last time.