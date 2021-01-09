LETTER: What will protect democracy?

What a terrible illness Connie Beard, over 100 House Republicans and a dozen former Republican Senators have, to be so infatuated with a corrupt leader to be willing to surrender our democracy, a democracy that so many of our men and women have given their lives to protect.

By denying Joe Biden to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, isn’t that exactly what they are doing by overthrowing the vote of 80 million American citizens? Throwing out the Electoral College process may have its merits, but let’s make this change via the proper channels.

Dick Chaney describes this action as something you’d expect under a Vladimir Putin regime. Once again, it appears that Donald Trump is being guided by his mentor-in-chief, Vladimir Putin.

When some Democratic Congressional leaders voted against the Electoral College count in 2016, they did so with the majority vote against President-elect Donald Trump.

I totally understand the interest of eliminating any corruption that exists in our election process. As corruption is identified, let’s punish these culprits by denouncing their citizenship. Wouldn’t this honor and protect our democracy? Connie Beard, shame on you; it’s time for you to step aside and allow someone who supports our democracy to lead the McLean County Republican Party.