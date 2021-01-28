LETTER: What's happened to Republican party?

What has happened to the Republican Party?

Looking back over the last four years, I wonder how the party allowed it to get to the position it has put itself in history.

Supporting a president that was so much a desecration to the office of the presidency.

The lack of a COVID plan, just have to reopen. Still no check from congressmen or senators. That’s just his style, guess with all the deaths to date doesn’t matter. Always heard, it’s not worse than the flu really. Never understood the economy won’t recover until COVID is under control. Don’t wear a mask. It’s a sign of weakness. Still no response from Congress. I guess listening to a guy that wants to inject bleach is a good idea.

Now the election. It was stolen, his word, no evidence. Still no check in Congress from Republicans. "It’s his right" was their talking point.

On to Jan. 6, a Trump rally was incited to an insurrection on the Capitol by a congressman and a president. I found it amazing my Congressman Davis wanted to form a committee to see who was responsible. An insurrection by so-called patriots at a Republican rally.