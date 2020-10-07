LETTER: When you vote, select John McIntyre

This letter urges your support for John McIntyre continuing to serve on the McLean County Board. John’s knowledge and experience provide the Board a valuable perspective that is important to the future vitality of our county.

Working with him in recent years as companies considered locating new operations in McLean County confirmed not only his dedication to our community, but also his unquestionable integrity and visionary leadership.

His background as an educator is evident in his steadfast support of education at all levels throughout McLean County. John understands the need for programs to support the residents of our county. Equally important, he understands the financial aspect of providing services while keeping a close eye on how taxpayers’ money is spent.

Please watch for John McIntyre’s name when you vote on or before November 3.

Rob Widmer, Normal

