LETTER: Where are needed vaccination boosters?

I did my duty to nation and myself by getting my second Moderna COVID vaccine at a local pharmacy March 1.

I am soon due for a booster as Moderna has bragged that its shot is 93% effective for six months. Problem is, my pharmacy informs me that the much discussed booster shots aren’t available and it is uncertain when, or if, they will be.

Moderna posted $4 billion in second quarter sales and its stock price has quadrupled since the end of last year, so it is sitting pretty. I expect their CEO will be getting a bonus.

But how about the rest of us? How many of us will now fall prey to the virus while American corporate executives count their riches?

Can, and will, our federal government help us?

Bob Holliday, Bloomington

