LETTER: Where is outrage over outlandish wealth?

I became appalled and enraged recently upon learning of Amazon primary-owner Jeff Bezo's building of a $500 million ocean yacht as well as a second yacht for the helipad needed for his guests' private helicopters.

This, in the ongoing midst of a pandemic which has left millions of Americans unemployed, lacking adequate income, and even dead. During that same time, Bezo's wealth has increased over $6 billion, because he knows "how to play the financial game."

Where is our outrage?

Wealth gives power. No citizen in a democracy should have the amount of power such extreme wealth confers. Recent studies have shown that the wealth of the top 1% of American households now exceeds the combined wealth of the bottom 80% of households. Democracy cannot survive with such extreme wealth in the hands of so few.

This reality has been brewing and getting worse ever since the Reagan/Gingrich years when regulation of wealth inequality was addressed with tax rates on the wealthiest citizens as high as over 90% being gutted as well as many other regulations being vetoed. This was all part of buying into economist Milton Friedman's theory that the sole priority of corporations was to line the pockets of their stockholders, regardless of the human or environmental cost. When the crash came in 2008, Friedman admitted to having made some false assumptions about the wisdom of Wall Street!

My rage is based on my deep valuing of a democratic society for my children and grandchildren. The wealth-gap, exemplified by Bezos, is a real threat to democracy's survival. Its survival depends on our being passionate enough to see that steps are taken now to pass new laws and close loop-holes which aid this threat.

Let's turn our rage into positive acts for sustaining democracy.

Charline Watts, Bloomington

