LETTER: Where was Trump's service?
LETTER: Where was Trump's service?

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Like the thousands before me and those that have followed, I was called to duty and served my country. I am proud of that.

I can not help but wonder, if the current President of the United States had done likewise, would he be making a mockery of the election process as he is these days?

Shame on you Mr. Trump! Be an American. Be a man. Of course, since you know nothing about patriotism, why would I expect that?

BTW, RVN 1968-1969. That's where I was. Where was Mr. Trump?

Michael Franks, Bloomington

