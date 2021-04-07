LETTER: Who is really destroying our nation?

We have seen so many articles in letters to the editor from those who claim either Republicans or Democrats are destroying our nation.

Well, we know that politics has been the culprit for a long time already. I claim to be in neither party because of the extremes that have taken place in the last few years.

Our nation used to be a nation under God, but that has changed drastically since World War II. It is evident that we were spared, not necessarily by supreme equipment and bravery, but by circumstances that were given by Almighty God that were the difference between winning or losing those wars.

I have a book called “Seven Miracles that Saved America.” In other words, except for God’s intervention the enemy could have won some critical battles.

I happened to be drafted as a non-combatant and spent 15 months in Korea. We called it a no-win situation and that battle’s MLR, main line of resistance, is still in the same place.

Who is really destroying our nation? None other than the devil, Satan by name. As we can see the changes that have taken place since 1948 (when Israel became a nation), we can see how the changes have been faster and faster until the debacle on Jan. 6, 2021.