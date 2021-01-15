LETTER: Who reaches out to the elderly?

This letter is from an 83-year-old male with normal aging health issues. I woke up this morning an read an article that stated that people were signing up for vaccinations at the county health department.

I opened the website to find out what was happening. Opps as this graduate from U of I and studies at Columbia University as well as Wharton must have missed the instruction on navigating web sites.

I found out nothing. Why are doctors not involved with who should be on a list?

Duane Fort, Normal

