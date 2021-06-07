 Skip to main content
LETTER: Why did city approve cement plant?

Letter to the Editor
The city of Downs voted 4-3 to approve a cement plant in the village. The village has 1,100 members in it and 440 people signed a petition against the plant being built, along with countless emails and letters.

If the majority of your citizens do not want it, why do the board members vote yes? The deafness is real and the possibility of health and safety of the public and our water is at risk.

Beau Davis, Downs

