Biden is spending $71,000 per illegal to house them in hotels for six months. It is $86,000,000 for 1200 people. And yes, Trump also housed illegals in hotels. To save the children from walking across the border, finish the wall. To save the U.S. citizens a lot of money, close the immigration courts and simply return them the day they are caught. Why house them? Send them back. Illegal is not legal.