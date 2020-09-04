LETTER: Why is Heartland adding more sports?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in no way critical of Heartland Community College as an educational institution. As a matter of fact my son attended Heartland for two years and received an excellent education.

It was my understanding that when Heartland was created by taxpayer referendum, its purpose was to provide an opportunity for students who were either not ready or could not of afford to attend an out of town or out of state university. In addition, it would provide two-year curriculum for vocations that did not require a four-year degree.

My question is when did that objective necessitate the creation of intercollegiate athletics? Before this fall semester, Heartland competed in baseball, softball, soccer and maybe more. Now they are adding cross country, volleyball and golf. These activities recruit “student athletes” from outside the communities that provide the funding for the institution? It would be interesting to know what financial consideration these student get for attending Heartland and how many students besides the athletes attend these athletic events?

Photos on Heartland’s Web site do not show any crowds in attendance. When many universities around the country are eliminating sports for budgetary reasons, Heartland is creating new sports.