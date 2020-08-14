You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Why not drive through voting?
0 comments

LETTER: Why not drive through voting?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

We can do our banking in a drive though, get meals at drive throughs, have COVID tests, get our medicine in a drive though, my church even has drive though confession and communion, so why not a drive though for voting? Many are having a problem of mail-in voting fraud (not me), so because of safety concerns during the pandemic, why not set up drive though voting sites. The people in the car will show their voting card or ID, get their ballot and vote in the car, and then seal it in an envelope and return it to the poll worker.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News