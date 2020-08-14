LETTER: Why not drive through voting?

We can do our banking in a drive though, get meals at drive throughs, have COVID tests, get our medicine in a drive though, my church even has drive though confession and communion, so why not a drive though for voting? Many are having a problem of mail-in voting fraud (not me), so because of safety concerns during the pandemic, why not set up drive though voting sites. The people in the car will show their voting card or ID, get their ballot and vote in the car, and then seal it in an envelope and return it to the poll worker.