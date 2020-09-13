LETTER: Why oppose Fair Tax amendment?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans are opposing the constitutional amendment that would shift Illinois’ flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate system. If the amendment passes, people making less than $250,000 will pay at the current rate or less, but there will be higher rates for income beyond $250,000. The idea is that the rich can afford to pay more.

Then why do the Republicans oppose the change? Are they the party of the rich? Is this in doubt? Consider that Ken Griffin, Illinois’ richest and an ally of former Republican Governor Rauner, has donated $20 million to a group of rich donors fighting the amendment. They think that they should pay at the same rate as you and I.

That donor group has a list of what they don’t like about the referendum, and the first three are “Gives politicians more power to raise taxes, gives politicians a blank check, opens the door for higher taxes on the middle-class.” But none of these give any reason to prefer the flat tax, which can also be raised by politicians.

What we see here is just nonsense designed for confusion. Would you expect them to admit the truth, that they don’t want to pay their fair share?