LETTER: Why the way to speak against Madigan
LETTER: Why the way to speak against Madigan

A few timid voices finally speaking out against Madigan. Why have they waited all these years, watching our state descend into bankruptcy and universal scorn?

Madigan’s legacy is one of selfishness, egotistical greed, and a ruined state. But he couldn’t have done it alone. Rich Miller’s article ("Madigan safe, at least for now," Aug. 1) couldn’t be more instructive. Every individual and organization interviewed expressed only selfish or party motives. Not one seemed to have any concerns for the state. That says it all.

J.R. Krueger, Normal

