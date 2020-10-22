LETTER: Why voters should elect President Trump again

Like many Americans, I watched the vice presidential debate. I agree that not much from that debate will change opinions this cycle. I did, however, learn some signifying facts from the discussion.

Vice President Mike Pence was patient, refined and clear in pointing out differences in the two campaigns. Both candidates got their digs in against their opponent, but, except for one instance, Pence did not interrupt and kept to pointing out facts.

Sen. Kamala Harris did succeed in identifying herself to the audience and her desire to become the next VP. She also, in my opinion, identified herself as a self-proclaimed elite speaking down to the American public. One instance showing this trait was that she found it necessary to define what debt means. Every adult American knows what debt is and did not need to have a candidate define the term. Another example of her self-proclaimed eliteness is her reference to the “Harris-Biden” campaign.