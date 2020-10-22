LETTER: Why voters should elect President Trump again

Like many Americans, I watched the vice presidential debate. I agree that not much from that debate will change opinions this cycle. I did, however, learn some signifying facts from the discussion.
Vice President Mike Pence was patient, refined and clear in pointing out differences in the two campaigns. Both candidates got their digs in against their opponent, but, except for one instance, Pence did not interrupt and kept to pointing out facts.
Sen. Kamala Harris did succeed in identifying herself to the audience and her desire to become the next VP. She also, in my opinion, identified herself as a self-proclaimed elite speaking down to the American public. One instance showing this trait was that she found it necessary to define what debt means. Every adult American knows what debt is and did not need to have a candidate define the term. Another example of her self-proclaimed eliteness is her reference to the “Harris-Biden” campaign.
I have concerns that Biden is a weak individual who will not be able to withstand opposition when confronted. Also, Harris, who was identified as the most liberal senator by a non-partisan organization, will pull Biden to left-wing positions. Eliminating fossil fuels in the near future, banning fracking, implementing the “Green New Deal,” as well as increasing taxes upon the American public are a few of the expected changes to our economy if they are elected.
Trump, with all his faults, is the better candidate of the two and should be re-elected for a second term.
Dale Traxler, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!