LETTER: Will constitutional rights be restored?

I cherish the right to worship as I please. I also cherish the right to assembly and free speech. Although I do not own a firearm, I would never give up my right to own one. These are not just ordinary rights but Constitutional rights…until COVID-19.

Many things have changed in this strange year of 2020. At some point, COVID-19 will be behind us. What will our Constitutional rights look like then? Will they be restored to what we have seen in the past?

Do not assume that a power hungry big government will see to it that your rights are fully restored. I put my trust in Rodney Davis to uphold my rights as well as yours as we get past this crisis.

Carl Hinshaw, Heyworth

