LETTER: Wind farms provide economic security

Growing up on my family’s farm, I understand the ups and downs of life in an agricultural community. Having a sense of financial security is essential to our local farmers and our county. As we mark Global Wind Day this month, I would like to applaud EDP Renewables’ Bright Stalk Wind Farm for helping provide that economic security to McLean County.

During turbulent times such as those presented by COVID-19, a source of stable income that doesn’t suffer from bad weather or changes in commodity prices is especially invaluable to our farmers. Bright Stalk Wind Farm provides that to local farming families, issuing land lease payments to participating landowners year after year for the life of the project. The turbines at Bright Stalk provide reliable income to dozens of local families while allowing them to continue to farm the land as they’ve been doing for generations.

Bright Stalk Wind Farm isn’t just about producing clean energy, it is also about creating economic opportunities. The wind farm employed approximately 174 full-time equivalent workers during construction and created 10 permanent positions through the life of the project. The millions of dollars in local tax revenue paid by Bright Stalk over the decades to come will help support essential services within our community, as well.

While many would look only at the environmental benefits of wind energy, when I think about Bright Stalk's impact on our community, it is evident: wind does not just power our homes and businesses – it supports our county and its citizens.

J.C. Finfrock, Chenoa

