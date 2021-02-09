LETTER: Woodstock needs senior housing

It was nice to have some of the roads paved. Now to widen 47, but that should have been done as Woodstock grew.
We have banks, gas stations, restaurants, fast food places, Jewel, and Walmart for groceries, nursing homes. Where are senior low income housings? I believe Woodstock doesn't have.
It is nice living where I am at. I am pretty sure my rent will go up in July. I bring in little over $900 in Social Security. After rent, I have maybe $35 left over. I have to keep working as long as my job stays open. I surely can't afford to go into assistant living, or a nursing home, so I have to stay on my feel and as healthy as I can.
Suzanne McDonald, Woodstock