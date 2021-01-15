LETTER: Words' definitions are important

Some response is needed to Tuesday's editorial page. No one has condoned what happened in Washington on Jan.6. No violence whether last week or over the summer is acceptable.

However, the difference in treatment of an eight-hour riot and the weeks long riots this summer is glaring. CNN and MSNBC appeared in front of burning buildings and said it was a peaceful protest. No one on Fox called the action in Washington peaceful.

Other than some vandalism, little damage was done to the Capitol. No police stations or cars were torched, no stores were looted and burned and no statues were toppled. The damage to the Capitol may be less than the Wendy's in Atlanta.

For invading the Capitol, recall what happened during the Kavanaugh hearing. People occupied part of the Senate office building, roamed the halls, trapped Sen. Flake in an elevator and beat on the doors of the Supreme Court.

We were told all summer that the rioters were only a small part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Capitol rioters were an unmeasurable part of the 75 million who voted for President Trump.