LETTER: Work to do after Floyd verdict

I was so thankful to hear the verdict of Derek Chauvin, finding him guilty on all counts of murder in George Floyd’s death. We knew that this should be the verdict but by the past, we could not be sure of what the verdict would be. So, to hear those words, I shouted, “Thank you God!” It is unfortunate that we even had to wonder what the verdict would be, with the facts being so clear.

Why the distrust you ask? It is because we have seen so many African American’s assaulted or killed at the hands of police, such as:

Rodney King, Malice Green, Abner Louima, Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell, Oscar Grant, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and the list continues. It has got to stop.

Yes, I am thankful of the verdict, but the work is not done. Justice has been delayed too long and we know justice delayed is justice denied. Of the 765 people killed by police in 2020, 28 percent of them have been black people - despite comprising only 13 percent of the United States population. Now we have approximately 800,000 police officers doing their job, protecting and serving our communities. But the few cops that feel like they are above the law, now know that they will be held accountable.