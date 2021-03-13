LETTER: Write in Ray Ropp for Normal trustee

Ray Ropp has served on the Normal Township Board of Trustees for the past 16 years. As trustee, Ray oversees the funding of the office that I hold, the assessor’s office, as well as the other offices of Normal Township. He always asks the hard questions and often has alternate ideas. Ray’s focus is on the efficient use of tax dollars, the maintenance of township roads, and funding the safety net provided by general and emergency township assistance.

Ray is the only current trustee to serve on the board during the purchase and renovation of the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC). Finding the right building for the ARC and overseeing redevelopment took years, and Ray and the other trustees at the time showed perseverance during the process.

Ray’s community involvement includes:

- 15 years on the DeWitt/McLean County Regional School Board

- Over 50 years as a 4-H leader

- 55+ years as a Rotary member, rising to the highest position within the district of 50+ clubs

- Serving on the boards of the United Way, the Farm Bureau and McLean County Fair.