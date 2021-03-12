LETTER: Write in Ropp for Normal trustee

I wish I lived in Normal Township so I could vote for Ray Ropp to continue doing the great job he has been doing for 16 years as a Normal Township trustee.

The last thing Ray would call himself is a politician.

Ray is the friend who listens to your thoughts and ideas, weighs the pros and cons, considers the financial effect on taxes and then measures those things with the impacts on the lives of his friends and neighbors.

I have been around this community for nearly 60 years and written about many of the people who have held or are holding public office.

Ray is one of the exceptional ones. And I am lucky enough to call Ray a friend.

He has never been one to say: “Look at what I have done.” He is more likely to look at the Normal Township ARC Center he helped create and say “Isn’t this a great facility.” Teamwork creates.

Unfortunately Ray’s name won’t be on the April 6 ballot for Normal Township trustee because of a technicality. But if you want more Ray Ropps of this world making decisions that will serve our neighbors today and have ever-lasting effects on future generations you can write-in his name, create an oval just like the other candidates have and then fill in that oval with black ink.

Bill Wills, Bloomington

