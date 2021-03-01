LETTER: Write in Ropp for township trustee

I encourage all Normal township voters to write in and vote for Ray Ropp to continue as a Normal Township Trustee. Ray has served as a township trustee for 16 years but unfortunately did not get his name placed on the ballot for the April 6 election because his statement of economic interest did not reach the Township Clerk. Ray has not only served the township exceedingly well-he was one of 4 trustees instrumental in getting the ARC center opened- but has served the community in numerous ways.