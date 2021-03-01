 Skip to main content
LETTER: Write in Ropp for township trustee
LETTER: Write in Ropp for township trustee

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I encourage all Normal township voters to write in and vote for Ray Ropp to continue as a Normal Township Trustee. Ray has served as a township trustee for 16 years but unfortunately did not get his name placed on the ballot for the April 6 election because his statement of economic interest did not reach the Township Clerk. Ray has not only served the township exceedingly well-he was one of 4 trustees instrumental in getting the ARC center opened- but has served the community in numerous ways.

He served 15 years on the Dewitt/McLean County Regional School board, has been a 4-H club leader for over 50 years, and has been an active member of Normal Rotary for 55 years. Ray has been a County Chair of United Way and a board member of McLean County Farm Bureau.

I encourage you to re-elect Ray Ropp to the Normal Township Board of Trustees by writing in his name on the April 6 ballot and then marking X in the box beside his name. A vote for Ray Ropp is a vote for a local businessman with years of dedicated experience.

Dan Kelley, Normal

