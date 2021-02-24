LETTER: Write in Ropp for trustee

This letter is written in support of Ray Ropp's write in candidacy for the position of Normal Township Trustee. For whatever reason, after serving as a Normal Township Trustee for 16 years, Ray's statement of economic interest from the County Clerk's Office did not reach the Normal Township Clerk's office in time. Therefore the voters must write Ray Ropp's name on the ballot for the Trustee position.

Ray Ropp's service to this community is unparalleled including his 16 years as a Normal Township Trustee and support for getting the ARC Center relocated, 15 years on the regional school board, service as the county chair of the United Way board, McLean County Farm Bureau and 4-H Fair Boards and a member of the Normal Rotary Club and as a past district governor for Rotary.

The Normal Township Trustees need a rural member as a trustee. Ray is a farmer, Ropp Cheese co-owner, and is greatly concerned with the efficient and effective use of tax dollars for people with temporary financial assistance as well as roads and other infrastructure expenditures for the benefit of Normal Township residents.

Please support Ray Ropp's Normal Township trustee candidacy by writing his name on the ballot when you vote.

J. Gordon and Sandra Bidner, Carlock

